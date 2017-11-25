3 people killed, 3 others seriously injured in Jackson Co. wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people were killed Saturday night in a head-on two-vehicle collision near the 200 mile-marker on HWY 75. Two others were flown to regional hospitals by helicopter and one other was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The victims names have not been released. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck – a maroon mini-van and an SUV.

Highway 75 will be shut down from K20 to K9 until early Sunday morning as crews clear the scene.

KSNT will update with more information as it becomes available.