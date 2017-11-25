Bench leads the way in Ichabod win over Braves

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn bench scored 52 of the Ichabods 96 points as they rallied from a 1-point deficit Saturday night to defeat Ottawa 96-75 in Lee Arena. Washburn returns to action on Tuesday at Newman.

The Ichabods trailed 48-47 as the half as the Braves shot a blistering 59 percent from the field including a 7 of 11 performance from 3-point range in the first half taking the intermission lead closing with a 9-0 lead.

Washburn (3-3) opened the second half on a 12-2 run holding the Braves to 1 of 6 shooting to start the frame while the Ichabods went 5 of 8 including 2 of 3 3-pointers building a nine-point lead. Ottawa cut the lead back to six at 61-55 with 14:42 to play on one of its 11 3-pointers on the night, but Washburn came back with a 14-4 spurt stretching the lead to 16 with 12 of the 14 points coming from bench personnel and Ottawa did not get closer than 16 the rest of the way.

Javion Blake led the Ichabods with 22 points with 12 coming in the first half. He finished 9 of 15 from the field going 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Isaac Clark scored a career-high 20 points in 25 minutes adding five rebounds and two steals. Also collecting career highs were Tyas Martin with 16 on 7 of 11 shooting and Will McKee on 5 of 7 shooting. Brady Skeens led the Ichabods with 12 rebounds and four assists grabbing four steals with a block adding eight points.

Isaiah Palmer led the Braves with 13 points off the bench.

Washburn finished 37 of 78 from the field for a 47 percent average while the Braves were 21 of 47 for a 45 percent clip. Washburn was 9 of 30 from 3-point range while Ottawa was 11 of 22 from deep. The Ichabods held a 51 to 28 advantage on the glass turning 19 offensive rebounds into 20 second chance points. Washburn also had 48 points in the paint and 16 fast break points and turned 22 Braves turnovers into 29 points.