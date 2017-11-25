Men rob woman on the street, punch her in the face

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for suspects involved in an east Topeka robbery.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at SE 6th and Davies Street. Police said a female, in her 20s, was walking in the area when she was approached by a black Honda Accord. Police said there were 3-4 Hispanic subjects in the car.

One of the suspects is described as a younger male, between the ages of 16-20, wearing a red hoodie and black jogging pants. Another suspect was a male wearing a black hoodie.

Police said the younger suspect approached the woman and told her to give him her purse. The victim refused and the other suspect showed a black, semi-automatic handgun. The handgun was not discharged during the robbery. The woman put up a struggle with the suspects and was then punched in the face by the suspect in the red hoodie.

The car was last seen leaving southbound on SE Market Street. The victim was treated at the scene for a cut to her lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.