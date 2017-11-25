Milder temperatures return for the rest of the weekend

The blanket of cloud cover from last night has already cleared out this morning. Clear conditions have allowed temperatures to fall into the 30s to kick off your Saturday. A cooler start to the day on Saturday won’t see record breaking warmth like on Black Friday. Regardless of the sunny conditions that will return once again, high temperatures on Saturday won’t get beyond the low 60s.

Light winds throughout the day today will spill over into tonight, as well. With light winds in place, as well as fairly clear conditions, temperatures will once again fall back into the 30s.

A southwest wind returns for Sunday, sustained at about 5 to 15 mph by the afternoon. That’ll help temperatures get back into the low to mid 60s. Those winds become even stronger for Monday, with high temperatures flirting with that 70 degree mark once again.

The next few days will continue to see dry weather in the mix. It’s not until late Tuesday night into Wednesday that the chance of a few scattered showers makes its return.