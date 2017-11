High school football officially comes to an end today and two teams from the KSNT viewing area came away with championships.

In the 3A State Title game, Sabetha trailed Marysville 6-0 at the half, but a second half touchdown and a clutch interception on the final drive gave the Blue Jays their first title since 1997.

Marysville finishes 12-2, while Sabetha finished 13-1.

In the 8 man division 2 game, Hanover made it back-to-back State championships by beating Hodgeman County, 54-48.