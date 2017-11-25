Small Business Saturday at Fairlawn Plaza

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – November 25, 2017 is Small Business Saturday. It was started to encourage shopping at local businesses which help communities thrive.

In Topeka, the event was held at Fairlawn Plaza. Shopping was made much easier with a holiday gift giving guide called “The List.” It features unique gifts you can give to your friends and family which has some Topekans wanting to come back.

“Nowhere else can you go to some of these shops and find what they have by going to a bigger store,” local shopper, Sheryl Fields said.

Click here to download The List.

Small Business Saturday is not only happening in the Capital City, it’s happening all across the state and America.

