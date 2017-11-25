Statement from Kansas Athletics Director Sheahon Zenger

By Published:
Kansas head coach David Beaty during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Courtesy: KU Athletics

As I said several weeks ago, Coach Beaty and I have been evaluating the program throughout the season and will continue to do so now that the season has concluded. While we know the results of this season are not acceptable, the rebuilding of this program is a process, and Coach Beaty will continue to lead us through it.

I’m excited and encouraged about the coaching staff’s recruiting efforts and the facility upgrades we’ve made thus far and those we are about begin. As we all know, recruits want to see first-class facilities; thanks to some amazing benefactors who understand what it takes to build a program, we plan to provide our coaching staff with even more recruiting resources.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s