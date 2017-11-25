Statement from Kansas Athletics Director Sheahon Zenger

Courtesy: KU Athletics

As I said several weeks ago, Coach Beaty and I have been evaluating the program throughout the season and will continue to do so now that the season has concluded. While we know the results of this season are not acceptable, the rebuilding of this program is a process, and Coach Beaty will continue to lead us through it.

I’m excited and encouraged about the coaching staff’s recruiting efforts and the facility upgrades we’ve made thus far and those we are about begin. As we all know, recruits want to see first-class facilities; thanks to some amazing benefactors who understand what it takes to build a program, we plan to provide our coaching staff with even more recruiting resources.