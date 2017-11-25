Suspect at large after punching woman in face, stealing purse

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for a man involved in a southeast Topeka robbery.

Around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar Tree at 2600 SE California. The female victim at the scene said she had just left the store when she was approached by a black male. Police describe the suspect as about 6’4”, 200 lbs, light facial hair, wearing long black shorts and a black hoodie.

The suspect demanded the female hand over her purse, but she continued walking. The suspect then grabbed her, punched her in the face and took her purse. He then fled the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The victim’s daughter ran into the store to ask for help. She was treated at the scene for a minor injury to her head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.