Suspect crashes stolen car into apartment with baby sleeping in crib

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for a suspect after a car was stolen and then crashed into an apartment complex.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. but it is unknown at this time which apartment complex it happened at. Police say a 1 and a half year old baby was sleeping in a crib on the opposite side of the time when the car crashed into the building.

Police said the baby was treated for a minor injury to the head, but not seriously injured. The suspect ran from the scene and remains at large.

KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.