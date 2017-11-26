KU and Mizzou meet in NCAA volleyball tournament

Courtesy: KU Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball will begin its sixth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance with a first-round match against Missouri on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Central at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Host Wichita State will face Radford on Friday evening following the Kansas-Missouri match. Winners of the Friday matches will play on Saturday at 7 p.m. Central for a spot in the round of 16.

Tickets are available for purchase at goshockers.com starting Sunday evening or by visiting or calling the WSU Ticket Office (316-978-FANS).

Friday’s first-round match between the former conference rivals will mark the second time Kansas and Missouri have met in the NCAA Tournament in the last three years. The Jayhawks defeated Missouri in the second round of the 2015 tourney on the way to the program’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four.

The four seeded teams in KU’s region include No. 1 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Creighton and No. 16 Wichita State.

The Big 12 Conference includes four teams in NCAA Tournament’s field of 64 – Kansas, No. 6 Texas, No. 12 Baylor and No. 14 Iowa State.

NCAA Tournament First & Second Rounds

Wichita, Kan. | Charles Koch Arena

Friday, Dec. 1

6 p.m. – Kansas vs. Missouri

8 p.m. – Wichita State vs. Radford

Saturday, Dec. 2

7 p.m. – Round of 32