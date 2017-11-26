Local organization hosts toy drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride took place Sunday.

Over 400 motorcycles made their way from the American Legion Post 400 down to the American Legion Post 1.

Toys for Tots then set up, helping with donations as they piled in.

The annual fundraising event was put on by the Marine Corps Reserve.

A post commander of American Legion Post 1 said what makes this event so special is the community coming together to help those who need it.

“It’s gone on so many years now, it’s almost expected,” Bernie Lusk said. “I think everybody looks forward to it in town to see 300-400 motorcycles coming down the road about three miles, four miles long. It’s kind of an exciting treat to see.”

Those participating in the ride, were invited to cookies and hot chocolate inside the Legion.

Toys for Tots will be accepting donations until December 1.