Man runs away after nearly robbed at gunpoint in South Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A man ran away after another man tried to rob him at gunpoint, Topeka Police said. Officers were called at about 7:50 Sunday night on reports of an attempted robbery in the 1500 block of SW Boswell.

Police tell KSNT News three occupants in a dark-colored passenger car are the suspects.

A white man in the back of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the victim.

It was then he ran away and called police.

The suspects drove off toward 17th Street, south on Boswell.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update as information becomes available.