Sunny, warm weather for the end of the weekend

What we’re tracking:

Warmer weather for Sunday

Stronger breezes ahead

Next cold front on Tuesday

A warm south and southwest wind returns for Sunday, sustained at about 10 to 15 mph by the afternoon. Gusts could exceed 20 mph at times. That’ll help temperatures get back into the 60s under mostly sunny conditions.

Winds don’t completely die down for Sunday night into the start of Monday. Mostly clear conditions during the night will go along with a south wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph. Not a terribly strong wind, but strong enough to help prevent overnight lows from falling below the 40s.

Those winds pick up once again for Monday, with a sustained south and southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. It’ll be a rather windy day, but still mostly sunny as temperatures top out in the lower 70s.

The next couple of days will continue to see dry weather in the mix. It’s not until Tuesday that the potential for a few scattered showers return as the next cold front slides through the area.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller