Winterizing your lawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s that time of year again where you should start preparing your lawn for the winter. Lawn and garden expert, David Jackson with Jackson’s Greenhouse said November is the month to start winterizing your yard. Winterizing essentially means feeding the roots for a healthier lawn and stronger grass in the spring. All you have to do it buy a winterizing. Jackson said by choosing not to will have your lawn stand out from other yards that have been winterized.

“Your lawn won’t green up nearly as quickly,” Jackson said. “It won’t have as think and as luscious of a stand if you don’t do it. You’ll notice the difference.”

Jackson said spreading the fertilizer over the lawn evenly is important. Streaks of colors in the lawn indicate the fertilizer wasn’t spread properly.

