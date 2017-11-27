Another warm day before a couple cold fronts this week

We’re tracking another warm day, all across Northeast Kansas. Expect high temperatures to climb into the lower/middle 70s…again. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling. It’s down to just 48°. With highs approaching 75° today – we’ll be some 25°+ ABOVE that seasonal standard. Count on bountiful blue skies, with sunshine prevailing for yet another here, in late November. But why will it be so warm? Simply put – the winds. Just like Black Friday’s high near 80°, the south winds are back and they will be howling this afternoon. Expect warm, south breezes to be gusting upwards of 30 mph at times today – pumping in much warmer air from the S. Plains. As any of you know, strong south winds this time of the year usually mean a cold front is approaching within 24 hours and that’s exactly what’s happening (again) today. We’ll watch another cold front pass through heading into Tuesday, cooling us down and maybe bringing a chance for some rain showers as it passes.

Speaking of – we’re watching TWO small chances for rain this week. The first one will be tomorrow, as the aforementioned cold front slices through the Great Plains. As of now, we’re keeping Tuesday’s rain chance at a meager 20%. In other words, most spots across Northeast Kansas will remain dry. Expect the clouds to increase, though. If nothing else, tomorrow’s cold front will be a cloud-maker for our neck of the woods. Daytime temps will ‘fall’ into the 50s and stay between 55 and 60° for the rest of the week. So, even though a late November cold front will be moving across the Great Plains, temperatures will remain above average behind it! Today’s south winds will quickly become northerly by Tuesday afternoon – likely dropping temperatures even before the sun goes down. Expect breezy weather through Tuesday evening – hold onto your hats!

The other rain chance will come from an even weaker ‘storm system’ later this week. Computer models go back-and-forth on this one. Clouds will increase late on Wednesday – with another meager 20% rain chance Wednesday night or Thursday morning. We’re still a little too far away from that mid/late week rain chance, but we’ll keep our eyes on it anyway. Other than that, the extended forecast still looks rather boring. December 1st is already on Friday. Expect highs in the 50s and overnight temps in the 30s for the long haul. There will be much more sunshine than cloud cover over the next week too. Just to reiterate – the only real chances for meaningful clouds (let alone the rain) will be on Tuesday and Wednesday night/Thursday morning. As always, we’ll keep watching the various computer models as they come into our KSNT Storm Track Weather Center, tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit. But, our confidence is HIGH in the extended forecast. It worth mentioning – the weather pattern looks to get a bit more active next week – taking us to within three weeks of Christmas. Will that mean some festive snow this year? It’s too early to tell, right now. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow’s potential rain-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert