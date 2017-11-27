Big 12 All-Conference teams announced

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

The 2017 All-Big 12 Volleyball awards were announced today, led by Player of the Year Chiaka Ogbogu (UT), Libero of the Year Hali Hillegas (ISU), Setter of the Year Ainise Havili (KU), Freshman of the Year Yossiana Pressley (BU) and Coach of the Year Ryan McGuyre (BU). Additionally, 15 student-athletes earned All-Big 12 First Team honors, 10 were awarded All-Big 12 Second Team accolades and six were named to the All-Freshman Team.

Six of 15 first team selections were sophomores or freshmen, marking the second-most underclassmen honored in Big 12 history (most: 9 in 2002) and tying the highest since 2011.

Texas middle blocker Ogbogu was recognized as the Big 12 Player of the Year for the first time. The senior produced a Big 12-leading 1.76 blocks per set, good for second-highest in the country. The Longhorn also notched a .402 hitting clip, which comes in at No. 2 in Big 12 play. Ogbogu also ranks as No. 22 in the nation with a .392 percentage in all games.

Sophomore Hali Hillegas amassed 5.48 digs per set on her way to being honored as Libero of the Year. The Cyclone led the Big 12 in digs, currently ranks No. 15 in the nation and has earned the defensive weekly honor four times during the 2017 season, more than any other player.

Ainise Havili extended her mark in the Big 12 record books as the only setter to be named Setter of the Year three times. Previously, no setter has ever earned the status more than once. The senior tallied 11.05 assists per set during regular season action and led individuals in all games with 11.46 assists per set this year.

Freshman of the Year Pressley earned the title after becoming the only newcomer in Big 12 history to lead the conference in points (4.85 per set) or kills (4.37 per set). Pressley was named Offensive Player of the Week for a Big 12-leading five times this season.

Coach McGuyre’s recognition as Coach of the Year is the first in Baylor history. McGuyre has led Baylor to a momentous season with a 23-6, 13-3 Big 12 record. The Bears rewrote the record book this season after producing the highest RPI in program history (12), back-to-back NCAA championship berths and a top-16 seed in the NCAA championship.

The All-Big 12 awards are voted by coaches. Four teams: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas will compete in the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship while TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia were selected for the NIVC Championship.