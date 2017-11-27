Funeral services set for Ukele family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After tragedy hit the Ukele family Saturday night, services have been set for the three family members that were killed in a wreck in Jackson County.

A head-on collision on Highway 75 killed 42-year-old Carmen Ukele, 62-year-old Stephen Ukele and 11-year-old Marlee Ukele.

Lee Ukele was the other person in the car. He suffered serious injuries from the wreck.

For Stephen Ukele, a viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sabetha. His funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at NorthRidge Church.

Carmen and Marlee Ukele’s viewing will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at NorthRidge Church. Their funeral will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at NorthRidge Church.