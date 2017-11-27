Josh Kamrass out as head coach of the Topeka RoadRunners

Topeka, KS- The head coach of the Topeka RoadRunners Josh Kamrass is out.

His departure comes after a weekend split with the Shreveport Mudbugs. The RoadRunners are 9-14 as of November 27th and last place in the South division of the NAHL. They also finished last place in 2016 with a 21-34 record.

According to the team’s website, Justin Demartino is now the head coach. The 26-year-old Demartino was brought on to the team in the summer and was the direct assistant to Kamrass.

We reached out to the front office of the RoadRunners and the NAHL and did not hear back from them with an official comment.