Local casino holds school supply drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One northeast Kansas organization is making sure schools in the area are up to date with school supplies.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort’s Cares for Kids program is putting on a school supply drive until midnight Monday.

Organizers say some supplies are running low this time of year and want to be sure they have enough to get through the second half of the school year.

“The five categories that we have for the school supply drive are Kleenex, dry erasers, dry erase markers, pencils and copy paste paper,” said Joy Kundson of Prairie Band Casino & Resort. “Those were the five items. If you brought those into the casino we would reward you with free play.”

You still have until midnight to bring your supplies to the casino’s player’s club area.

You can also decide which school district you want your supplies delivered to.