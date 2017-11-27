Miss Universe contestants speak on sexual harassment issue

By Published:
Former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, right, crowns new Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters didn’t shy away when asked to comment on sexual harassment just after being crowned.

The representative from South Africa said that women who stand together are unbreakable and able to speak up when they see something wrong in the workplace or at home.

A fan-submitted question posed to Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett asked why men and women should work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

She said men and women should come together to make sure no form of abuse, including sexual harassment, is tolerated.

Nel-Peters, who recently earned a business management degree, was crowned Sunday at The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The runner-up was Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez, while Bennett finished as the second runner-up.

