TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in southeast Topeka on Monday morning.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a call came in around 12:50 a.m of a shooting victim near SE 13th St. & SE Long St.

Authorities have confirmed that a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police tell KSNT News there are no suspects of interest at this time.

Police arrived to the scene and found a man lying outside of a home at 1222 SE Long. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. I saw the man's father outside crying after the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/0mpEe7hwzx — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) November 27, 2017