TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are asking the public to avoid the 1100 block of High Ave. after shots were reportedly fired.

Police said officers were responding to a domestic incident in central Topeka just before 11:00 a.m. when shots were fired when they arrived.

No injuries or arrest have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update as new information becomes available.