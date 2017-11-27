Staying safe, saving money on Cyber Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Cyber Monday is here, but are you making the smartest decisions to keep your information safe? According to online experts, you should:

Review all of your credit card and bank statements during this time of year.

Try to not use debit cards online. Experts say you have far less protection against fraud on a debit card than you do with a credit card.

Shop using a secure connection. Look out for the https lock symbol in your browser address window to ensure the website is secure.

Click here for more tips.

According to other online shopping experts there are a few ways you can save even more on Cyber Monday.

Look for discounted gift cards. Many sites have deals where instead of buying a gift card for $25 you pay $20.

Some retailers, like Amazon and Walmart have deals from Black Friday that will still be in effect for Cyber Monday.

Instead of you searching for deals, why not leave that to someone else? The online websites like slickdeals and wirecutter have dozens of workers looking for the best deals on items you want and post them for you to see.

Always check price history to see if you’re getting the best deals. Use a service like camelcamelcamel. They have a tool which displays historical pricing data from Amazon.

Follow companies on social media to see if they’re posting any discounts you can use towards your next purchase.