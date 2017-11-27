Topeka Police look to make your streets safer as city ties murder record

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Unimpressed.

The mother of Topeka’s 19th murder victim of the year, Kenneth Leray Vetaw, told KSNT News she’s not optimistic about a Topeka Police initiative that could curb local violence.

Leslie Vetaw Caldwell said, “nobody wants to police – everybody wants to sit back and wait for the next person to kill the next person.”

As the city teeters on breaking its murder record set in 1994 – reaching 28 homicides on November 27, Interim Police Chief, Bill Cochran told KSNT News the department is looking at ways they can help make local streets safer.

“Things that we think are transparent or appear transparent to us because we deal with it on a daily basis, are not transparent to citizens.”

Cochran said the department has to do a better job of communicating with the public as crime stacks up across the city.

“Getting the community involved and getting their input on these situations – with our individuals, we should be able to come up with a very progressive plan.”

Vetaw Caldwell isn’t sold. The grieving mother suggested she and others like her be directly involved in any talks of change.

“If we’re not involved with it it’s not going to work.”

The departments meeting was the first step in exploring their options for bettering the city. Prior to the TPD meeting, Cochran said talking with the community would be a top priority as the department moves forward.

KSNT News has been tracking crime in Topeka closely in 2017. Topeka Police provided us with this breakdown of murders across the city.

2017 HOMICIDES DATE TIME LOCATION # VICTIM CASE # DETECTIVE 1/17/2017 1130 SE 7th St & SE Brookside Dr 1 Wahweotten, Brian (45) 5003-17 Sherer 1/22/2017 1955 321 SE Pinecrest Dr 2 Franklin, Detryck (25) 6863-17 Dickey 3/4/2017 1145 2305 SE Belleview Ave 3 Hodge, Kianna (18) 21198-17 Dickey 3/12/2017 2320 115 NW Grant St 4

5

6 Leavitt, Matthew (19)

Fisher, Nicole (38)

Davis, Luke (20) 23738-17 Deutsch 4/23/2017 0139 1515 SW 15th St 7 Lowry, Matthew (29) 37861-17 Judd 4/30/2017 1550 4100 SW 28th St 8

9

10 Gueary, Larry (29)

Galvez, Jesus (64)

Galvez, Soren (20) 40401-17 Sherer 5/1/2017 1806 3031 SW 33rd St 11 Snyder, Stephen (36) 40806-17 Green 5/8/2017 2029 2715 SE Indiana Ave 12 Moten, Reginald (39) 43922-17 Dickey 6/2/2017 2158 1001 SW Wanamaker Rd 13 Baker, Jason (34) 52919-17 Davies 6/7/2017 0653 1338 SW Garfield Ave 14 Vazquez-Alcantor, Vivian (33) 54440-17 Green 6/18/2017 1950 117 NE Hwy 24, #5 15 Wichman, Allen (66) 58655-17 Judd 6/25/2017 1420 715 SW Taylor St 16 King, Arden (18) 61297-17 Green 6/26/2017 0026 3001 SW 10th Ave 17 Mitchell, Justice (19) 61433-17 Riggin 7/26/2017 1952 21 SW Arvonia 18 Joseph Irwin (18) 73507-17 Deutsch 8/19/2017 0803 1501 SW Topeka 19 Vetaw, Kenneth (44) 82638-17 Riggin 8/24/2017 1500 2840 SE Highland Ct 20 Plummer, Eric Bryant (32) 84639-17 Davies 9/24/2017 1811 800 SW Polk, #21 21 O’Conner, Thomas (61) 96605-17 Green 9/22/2017 1900 800 SW Polk, #36 22 Crank, Chance (22) 96686-17 Green 9/28/2017 0920 SE 3rd St & SE Lawrence St 23 White, Dominique (30) 97960-17 Judd 9/28/2017 1419 NW 14th St & NW Gage Blvd 24 Jacobs, Robert (36) 98019-17 Riggin 10/3/2017 0425 1324 SW Western Ave #5 25 Jernagin, Joshua (30) 99713-17 Sherer 10/9/2017 1336 1500 Blk SW Western Ave 26 Sanders, Bondderick (23) 101962-17 Judd 11/18/2017 2358 1114 NW Jackson St 27 Davis, Donald (36) 116669-17 Deutsch