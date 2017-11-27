Wichita Pizza Hut delivery driver found dead in trunk of car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police said a Pizza Hut delivery driver was found dead in a car in the 7800 block of East Pagent Street Sunday morning.

KSNW-TV reports officers were called shortly before noon. Twenty-six-year-old Hasan Rahman was found inside the trunk with a gunshot wound.

“Mr. Rahman and his vehicle was reported as missing. He was a pizza delivery driver. He delivered two orders in the 1100 block and 1300 block of North Williamsburg,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department. “He did not return back to the restaurant after these deliveries.”

Police said the restaurant sent out coworkers to his last deliveries, and they located some items belonging to the restaurant in the yard of his last delivery.

An attempt to locate was placed with police, and officers searched the last locations of his deliveries. Right now, police are still looking for leads.

“We are looking at other pizza delivery driver robberies. This is out of the norm of what we have,” added Lt. Ojile.

Police said the people who received his last deliveries aren’t believed to be connected to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department homicide section at 316-268-4182 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.