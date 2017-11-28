2 St. George teens taken to hospital after crash in Pottawatomie County

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two northeast Kansas teens were taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 1997 Toyota Camry was northbound on Flush Road Monday morning and a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 was eastbound on U.S. 24 when the Toyota failed to yield to the Dodge, causing it to strike the Toyota.

The crash occurred around 7:38 a.m. about half a mile west of St. George.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota was identified as Breanna McKenzie Cheever, 17, and Brandon Cheever, 17, both of St. George. Breanna was taken to Stormont Vail with serious injuries and Brandon was taken to Via Christi Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as David B. Welton, 56, of Manhattan, who was not injured in the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts according to KHP.