Act of kindness gets man hit by car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A simple act of kindness takes a scary turn as a local man is run over and left laying on the side of the road in a nearby neighborhood.

John Classen said he was doing what he does daily, moving his neighbor’s newspaper closer to her front door. That’s when he was hit by a car speeding down the street near 6th and Croco.

“I try to be good, but that’s debatable,” Classen said.

John and his wife are thankful he’s alive after he was left for dead in the middle of the road.

“A car came up close enough and hit me in the hip,” Classen said. “There wasn’t any damage. The sheriff took pictures of my hip to see if there was any coloring and they couldn’t find anything. And that was just a few minutes after the accident.”

It was a good Samaritan who came to Classen’s rescue: a local school bus driver we’re told goes by the name Evan Evans, a man Classen wants to thank.

“He controlled the traffic with his bus and the lights,” Classen said. “They would have stopped anyway, but I thought that was marvelous.”

“I went and spoke with him this afternoon and he’s doing fine,” Evans said. “He’s got a broken leg and was hit in the head.”

As for the future of his morning routine, Classen doesn’t plan on making any changes.

“If you start giving up, you might as well give up on life also because those things can happen all the time,” he said.

Classen said someone was definitely watching over him.

Shawnee County Sheriffs deputies continue to look for the person who ran him down.