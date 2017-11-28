Aldi issues recall of protein bars

(WTNH) – There’s a warning if you shop at Aldi’s stores. The chain is pulling some of their protein bars off their shelves Tuesday.

The company says they are voluntarily recalling some of their 9.5 oz. boxes of Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars packages, with the UPC Code 41498-18695, after a small piece of yellow plastic was found by a consumer.

The only products affected by the recall are the bars that have a best by day of May 24, 2018.

There have been no illnesses or injuries reported.

