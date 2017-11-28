Atchison County woman arrested following pursuit

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Rachel Dawn Hudson, 41, of Atchison County was arrested approximately 12 miles north of the Jackson County line in Brown County on Hwy 75 by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A Jackson County Deputy attempted to stop a silver Pontiac G-C headed northbound at 302 Road in Jackson County for speeding. The vehicle failed to yield to the deputy and continued northbound into Brown County.

A Brown County deputy deployed a tire deflation deice, puncturing two tires on the vehicle. It eventually came to a stop several miles north of the Powhattan exit on US Hwy 75.

Hudson was transported to the Jackson County Jail where she faces charges for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and transporting an open container.

She was previously arrested and brought back from Iowa following the murder of Kevin Stanley in January 2013. She has other other run-ins with law enforcement since then.

Hudson’s bail is pending at this time.