More clouds, light rain chances through tomorrow

We’re tracking the first of two cold fronts passing through our neck of the woods this week. Some spots in Northeast Kansas broke more temperature records yesterday, but the cooler weather is already funneling in today. However, instead of being too cold for late November, temps are still slightly above where they should be. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling. It’s down to just 48°. Expect highs at least in the 50s for the next 7-10 days. In other words, despite a couple cold fronts this week – temps will remain ABOVE AVERAGE. Again – this isn’t hard to imagine because we’ve been so warm in recently weeks. Today’s temperature forecast is another wacky one, though – with the cold front passing through midday. That means ‘highs’ likely happened shortly after midnight. Daytime temps won’t be moving much and when they do – they’ll be falling. In fact, temps will be plummeting through the 40s hours before sunset.

Don’t expect much in terms of sunshine today, either. The clouds are increasing and they’ll be thickening up very quickly today. That means gloomy, cloud-filled skies for most of the day. Yesterday’s breezy south winds are becoming northerly today as the front moves through. Hold onto your hats (again) with those winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. ‘Feel-like’ temps will be in the 30s and 40s, despite thermometers reading the 50s for much of today too. The rain chance remains at just 20% today, as the front tries to squeeze out some areas of light rain or drizzle into the afternoon and evening hours. Most spots will stay dry, but some light, nuisance rain will be possible as this system slides south/east. Pack the umbrellas, just in case – you might need them for your lunchtime plans or evening commute.

The other rain chance this week will come tomorrow morning. Computer models are still going back-and-forth on this one – so we’ll keep our eyes on MaxTrack Radar. The meager 30% rain chance will be mainly for our south/east counties between dawn and noon on Wednesday – that’s places along/south of I-35. Other than that, the extended forecast still looks rather boring. December 1st is already on Friday. Expect highs in the 50s and overnight temps in the 30s for the long haul. Despite the sky conditions today, there will be much more sunshine than cloud cover over the next week. Just to reiterate – the only real chances for meaningful clouds (let alone the rain) will be on today and tomorrow. As always, we’ll keep watching the various computer models as they come into our KSNT Storm Track Weather Center, tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit. But, our confidence is HIGH in the drier extended forecast. Temps might even sneak into the 60s by Sunday and continue warming up into early next week. Speaking of – it’s probably worth mentioning that the weather pattern looks to get a bit more active next week too – taking us to within three weeks of Christmas. Will that mean some festive snow this year? It’s too early to tell, right now. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the additional cloud cover rolls in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert