National saline shortage felt in Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United States is seeing a shortage of saline. It’s basically salt water, but the simple solution plays a major role in modern medicine.

Probably 80 percent of all the hospital patients we have received saline in some form during their stay,” said Kevin Waite, director of pharmacy at Stormont Vail in Topeka.

Saline is used in IVs for re-hydration and to dilute medications. It’s also used to sterilize instruments.

Waite says the shortage means that his employees have to put a lot more planning in to how the saline is used.

“One day we’ll have one size and the next day we’ll get a different size and it requires us to move a lot of product around to make sure we have what we need,” said Waite.

Waite says he’s spoken to the FDA and the shortage is expected to last through March 2018. He says patients have not been affected by the shortage.

Waite says a good deal of saline used to be produced in Puerto Rico; however, since Hurricane Maria struck earlier this year production has not resumed.

Manuel Gutierrez’s mother lives in Puerto Rico. He says reconstruction has been slow, partially because it takes weeks to get building materials.

“Plain woods, sinks, nails, screws, stuff like that is hard to find. Since so many people lost their houses it’s hard to find materials there,” said Gutierrez.