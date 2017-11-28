New over air programming available for Northeast Kansas

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) is excited to announce new and expanded over air programming choices for Northeast Kansas. Beginning Thursday, November 30, the following stations will become available over air:

KSNT 27.4 – Bounce TV – Bounce TV is the first African-American broadcast network, featuring a programming mix of theatrical motion pictures, sporting events, documentaries, and specials. Bounce TV features shows like Mann & Wife, Saints & Sinners, Family Time and classic movie favorites like The Five Heartbeats.

KTKA 49.4 – Justice Network – Justice Network is a 24/7 multicast broadcast network that engages and informs its viewers with crime and justice entertainment.

KTMJ 43.2 – Escape – Escape is an all-new television network with movies and series that are daring, sexy and anchored in stories of crime and mystery.

KTMJ 43.3 – Grit – Grit is the all-new network television home for your favorite bold, brave and legendary action heroes!

KTMJ 43.4 – Laff – Laff features shows like Ellen, Spin City, The Drew Carey Show and classic comedy movies.

To receive this new and exciting programming, it may be necessary for viewers to re-scan their television tuners. To make room for the new content, Weather 24/7 Now is now available between live newscasts on the ksnt.com LIVE player, or the LIVE player in the KSNT Mobile app for Apple and Android phones.