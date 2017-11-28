New sign welcomes you to Jayhawk Theatre

By Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo/Austin Barnes, @AustinKSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new sign high above the streets of Topeka now welcomes you to the Jayhawk Theatre.

A brand new marquee was recently unveiled in downtown Topeka. KSNT News is told it was inspired by a vintage sign once hanging above the theatre’s entrance.

Board members say it adds impressive curb appeal to the building but restoration efforts are far from over.

“Its been going on for 20 years and I think people have an agreement that it won’t happen,” said Board of Directors President Jeff Carson. “But it will happen and now with all the downtown investment and the private public investment, the help from the City of Topeka.”

$105,000 guest tax dollars helped pay for the sign which KSNT News is told came under budget.

With the theatre buried deep inside the Jayhawk Tower, the sign offers visibility and ideally will increase business.

