Oh, poo! North breezes bring in a stockyard stinch

By Published:
This Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photo shows Longhorn Cowboy Tuff Chex, whose horns measure more than 100 inches and was sold by Bob and Pam Loomis at an auction in the Fort Worth Stockyards for $165,000, in Fort Worth, Texas. The bull was sold to Richard and Jeanne Filip of Fayetteville, Texas. (Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram via AP)

After a few days of warm weather, the northern Nebraska stockyards were–how should I say it?–ripe. Today’s cold front here in Kansas has north winds ushering in a smell straight from those aforementioned stockyards.

This happens from time-to-time on these late fall fronts. The warm days allow for the odor to build up north, then the colder air hugs close to the ground and doesn’t allow the air to disperse (read: doesn’t let the stink clear out).

Temperatures at 12:00pm on Tuesday show the cooler air moving southward with north breezes.

 

The end result: everyone’s checking their shoes to make sure they are the ones who stepped in something. It’s not you, it’s the air today.

–KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s