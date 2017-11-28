Oh, poo! North breezes bring in a stockyard stinch

After a few days of warm weather, the northern Nebraska stockyards were–how should I say it?–ripe. Today’s cold front here in Kansas has north winds ushering in a smell straight from those aforementioned stockyards.

This happens from time-to-time on these late fall fronts. The warm days allow for the odor to build up north, then the colder air hugs close to the ground and doesn’t allow the air to disperse (read: doesn’t let the stink clear out).

The end result: everyone’s checking their shoes to make sure they are the ones who stepped in something. It’s not you, it’s the air today.

–KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller