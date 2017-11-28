People illegally dumping trash in Central Park neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Trash has been piling up in a Central Topeka neighborhood for weeks, as people illegally dumped garbage in the yard of two vacant homes across from Central Park.

Doris Watson has lived next to the house for four years, and she’s watched people unload their garbage bags unto the lawn.

The city has cleaned up the trash before, but people continue to leave trash in the yard.

“People just kept piling their trash over there, and I would actually see them bringing them in trucks,” Watson said.

The city notified the property’s owner of the code compliance issue three weeks ago. The Topeka Property Maintenance Unit will send someone to inspect the house Wednesday.

If there’s still trash when the inspector visits, the city will post the citation in the Metro News. After that, the owners will have 10 final days to clean the yard. If they don’t remove the trash, the city will have to clean it up and charge the owner. The clean-up costs may be around $400.

The Property Maintenance Unit Manager, Mike Haugen, said people who dump trash illegally should be held accountable.

“They don’t care about the people who live here, and they’re just serving their selfish needs,’ Haugen said. “This would be ideal if we could catch people like this and prosecute them to the fullest extent.”

Watson would like for her neighborhood to be free of the trash dumping and cleaning cycle.

“I just really would love to see it cleaned up, after four years of being here, and this is the same way it was when I moved in pretty much, just less trash on certain days and more trash on other days. I would just like to see it just stopped.”

Haugen says the best way to stop dumping is to report it to police when it happens.