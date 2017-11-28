The Topeka Police Department aims for more transparency

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Police Department is working on ways to have a better relationship with the community.

Their first step is improving transparency. They say they’re going to start by letting the public know about all of the policies that are currently enforced. The Interim Police Chief, Bill Cochran said the department has decided to do make the decision after the most recent incident with the officer-involved shooting with Dominique White.

At the many community events Topeka has, Cochran said officers will be taking the opportunities to get your input for your wants and needs in the community.

“Things that we think are transparent or appear transparent to us because we deal with it on a daily basis is not transparent to the citizens,” Cochran said. “So, we’ve got to break that paradigm and work with the public and say ‘okay, what’s transparency mean to you?'”

The next steps for the police department’s goal to stay open with you will be released through social media. The public is welcome to reach out to Interim Chief Cochran by the following methods of communication: