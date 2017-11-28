Topeka officially marks deadliest year with 29 killings in 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka entered new territory Tuesday, marking the deadliest year in the city’s history.

A domestic violence situation that ended with the deaths of two people was officially ruled a murder-suicide on Tuesday. It’s the 29th killing in Topeka this year, breaking the record set in 1994 of 28.

Police identified the victims in Monday’s incident as Tabitha Krystofosky and her estranged husband, John Krystofosky, both of Topeka. The two 27 year olds died in the 1100 block of High Ave. When officers arrived they observed a subject with a gun followed by multiple sounds of shots being fired. Police list Tabitha Krystofosky as a murder victim and John Krystofosky as a suicide victim.

Topeka City Councilwoman Sandra Clear said this crime wave comes down to a societal problem and is something she believes will take more than just police.

“We’re going to have to start paying attention and having others pay attention and know your neighbors and get involved,” said Clear.