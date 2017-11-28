Victim arrives at hospital after gunshots reported in SW Topeka

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a reported shooting in southwest Topeka Tuesday afternoon.

Topeka Police Dispatch said gunshots were reported in the 5800 block of SW Candletree Dr. around 2:12. Minutes later a male victim showed up at a Topeka hospital. Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News his injuries are non-life threatening.

A crime scene is being set up in the area of Candletree Dr. at this time.

No suspect information has been reported at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

