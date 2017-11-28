Victim arrives at hospital after gunshots reported in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a reported shooting in southwest Topeka Tuesday afternoon.

Topeka Police Dispatch said gunshots were reported in the 5800 block of SW Candletree Dr. around 2:12. Minutes later a male victim showed up at a Topeka hospital. Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News his injuries are non-life threatening.

A crime scene is being set up in the area of Candletree Dr. at this time.

No suspect information has been reported at this time.

