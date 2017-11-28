Washburn basketball splits doubleheader against Newman

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

Men’s Recap:

WICHITA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods used a stifling defense in the first half holding the Newman Jets to 19 points and six field goals cruising to an 82-58 win. Washburn will be back in action on Thursday in Lee Arena when they will host Manhattan Christian.

Washburn jumped out to an 18 point first half lead ripping off a 12-0 run building a 24-6 lead with 7:52 to play in the half. Washburn would go on to lead 44-19 at the break after holding the Jets to 6 of 32 shooting from the field while the Ichabods were 16 of 28 and 10 of 13 from the free throw line as all nine different Ichabods who played in the first half scored.

With the Ichabods holding a 27-point lead at 56-31 with 14:06 to play, the Jets used an 11-2 run to trim the lead back to 18 with 11:36 to play. Newman cut the lead to 15, but back to back 3-pointers by Tyas Martin and Randall Smith pushed the margin back to 21.

Brady Skeens led the Ichabods with 18 on 8 of 10 shooting adding eight rebounds with two blocks and two steals. Martin scored 15 on 6 of 8 shooting with Javion Blake scoring 13 dishing out five assists hitting three 3-pointers. Smith scored 11 adding three assists. Will McKee added a career-high seven rebounds.

Washburn (4-3) held the Jets (2-5) without a field goal for the final 5:16 of the game limiting the Jets to 18 of 63 shooting from the field for a 29 percent average. Washburn finished 54 percent hitting 31 of 57 in the game after hitting 16 of 28 in the first half. The Ichabods were also 16 of 21 from the free throw line and held a 46 to 32 advantage on the glass.

The Ichabods forced 18 Jet turnovers leading to 18 points for the Ichabods while Washburn coughed the ball up 22 times adding 15 assists leading from start to finish in the game.

Women’s Recap:

WICHITA, Kan. — A cold second half shooting doomed the Washburn Ichabods as its six-game win streak came to end on Tuesday falling to Newman, 52-45.

The Ichabods (6-1) were efficient in their shooting during the first two periods, completing 6-of-14 from the field in the first and 5-of-14 in the second while knocking down 4-of-9 from distance during the opening half. Washburn however struggled to find the bottom of the net during the third and fourth quarters as it shot combined for 5-of-27 from the field.

Washburn motored out to an early lead thanks a 6-0 run, forcing Newman to call a timeout with 6:56 left during the first quarter. Newman (6-4) then came out of the breather to tally five unanswered cutting the Ichabod average to one. The remainder of the opening period was closely contested as the sides played to a 9-9 draw during the final 5:56.

Leading 15-14 to begin the second, Washburn pushed its advantage to double-figures as it netted nine unanswered while shooting 3-of-5 from the floor during the stretch. Newman then reduced the Ichabod lead to 26-21 as it pieced together a 7-2 run while eating 4:29 off the clock. The Washburn defense responded by holding Newman without a field goal during the final 2:29 of the period, taking a 30-25 lead into the halftime break.

Washburn’s struggles began in the third as it completed just 3-of-10 from the field and committed six turnovers during the period. Newman took its first lead of the contest at the 2:16 mark of the period as a pair of made free throws were part of Jets 8-0 run.

The shooting woes continued for Washburn into the fourth as the Ichabods converted 2-of-17 from the floor. Despite a majority of the shots not falling, the Ichabods were able to stay within a possession or two of the Jets until Axelle Bernard nudged Washburn out front, 44-43, with a three-pointer from the wing with 5:24 remaining. The WU advantage however was short-lived as the Jets regained the lead with five unanswered as it closed the contest with a 9-1 run.

Bernard finished with a game-high 14 points while pulling down six rebounds and posting five blocks. Taylor Blue and Alexis McAfee also collected six boards each as the Ichabods finished with 41 rebounds. Reagan Phelan registered nine points while Denesia Smith dished out a game-high four assists.

Washburn returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 6 as it opens the MIAA schedule when it welcomes Fort Hays State to Lee Arena. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.