Woman found dead inside vehicle during Kansas traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found a woman dead inside a vehicle after the driver was stopped for speeding in suburban Kansas City while attempting to rush the woman to a hospital.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a news release that police in neighboring Mission, Kansas, stopped the vehicle early Tuesday. Inside officers found a 28-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The release says the investigation determined that the crime happened in Kansas City, Kansas. The name of the slain woman wasn’t immediately released.

