2 arrested in Saline County with 32 pounds of pot

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Two people were arrested in Saline County Tuesday night after officers found 32.2 pounds of packaged marijuana in the back of a Durango.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSNT Ryan Cullen of Aurora, Co. and 43-year-old Maritza Ortega, of Centennial, Co. were arrested.

Deputies pulled over a 2012 Dodge Durango on I-70 near the Hedville exit just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was pulled over for driving in the passing lane. The deputy reported smelling a strong order and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Cullen and Ortega are facing charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Cullen also received a citation for a left lane violation.