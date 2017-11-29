3 minors arrested after burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three minors were arrested around 1:15 Wednesday after running on foot from a burglary.

According to Topeka Police, officers responded to a burglary call in the 2300 block of SE Bellview.

When they arrived on scene, the three minors ran from the unoccupied residence.

They were taken into custody and brought to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by detectives, police tell KSNT News.

The incident is still being investigated.

If you have any further information regarding this crime, call Topeka Police or Crime Stoppers.