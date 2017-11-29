Chipotle searching for a new CEO

Published:
FILE - This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, file photo shows the sign over a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant. On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Chipotle said it received a follow-up subpoena on July 19, for information tied to what health officials believe was a norovirus outbreak at a restaurant in Sterling, Va., earlier in the month. In 2016, the company said that federal officials subpoenaed information tied to a California store hit with a norovirus outbreak in 2015. The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Central District of California and the FDA. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

DENVER (AP) — Chipotle says it is looking for a new CEO, with its founder transitioning to executive chairman once someone new is in place at the top post.

Steve Ells, who currently serves as chairman and CEO, started the casual dining chain with a single restaurant in Denver in 1993.

Chipotle said Wednesday that the CEO search committee, which includes Ells, is looking for someone with turnaround expertise in part to help address the challenges facing the company, build customer trust and improve sales.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is still struggling to turn its business around after a series of food safety scares. The burrito chain reported disappointing third-quarter results in October.

