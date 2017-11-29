Clouds start moving out, warm start to December incoming

We’re tracking a bit more cloud cover out there this morning, with a mini weather-maker spinning it’s across our south/east counties. Most spots in the viewing area are staying dry, but some locally heavy rain can be expect along/south of I-35 through midday. That same weather-maker is keeping clouds across our area, but as it slides farther east – it’ll drag the cloud cover with it. That means our north/west counties will be the first ones to clear out (and they will) today. In other words, spots north and west of Topeka should expect some sunshine by lunchtime. Despite the clearing skies, we’ll keep daytime temps in the 40s and 50s today – right where they should be for this time of the year. Remember, our average high temperature is dropping. It now sits at just 47°. Even though there aren’t any 70°+ days in the extended forecast, we’ll keep highs ABOVE that seasonal standard each and every day this week. That means we’ll start the first few days of December 2017, fairly mild.

As promised, the winds will be much lighter today. Only expect east winds between 5 and 10 mph today. Skies will fully clear heading into the evening and overnight hours – arguing for lots of sunshine on tap tomorrow. We’ll keep skies clear (both day and night) straight through the weekend. Of course, Friday is already December 1st and it’s NOT going to look or feel like a new meteorological season. As we alluded to above, highs will continue climbing as we head into the weekend. Expect afternoon temps in the 60s on Saturday AND Sunday. Overnight temps will move in the positive direction throughout this stretch too. The next few nights will feature lows in the 20s and 30s, but they’ll be back in the 40s this weekend.

November and December are two of the driest months across Northeast Kansas every year. So, it’s not unheard of to have long stretches of dry and tranquil weather this time of the year. However, the weather pattern seems to be changing a little bit heading into next week. It’s far too early to pinpoint any specifics, but it looks like a major storm system will be moving across the Northern US next week. The question for us (in Kansas) will be, how far south does that storm system make it? Right now we have 20% chances for rain on Monday and Tuesday next week – with computer models all over the place (some even have us completely dry). We have a long way to go for any type of wintry weather across these parts – at least anytime soon. Temps have just been (and continue to be) too mild to support ice, let alone snow. We’ll keep our eyes on things because they’re bound to change as we get closer to next week. Just know that the chances of 7-10 days without any type of rain (or snow) chance might be coming to an end – sooner rather than later. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert