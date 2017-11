TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A man died Wednesday evening after a tractor rolled over on him on NE Croco Rd.

Soldier Township Fire and AMR were dispatched to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

Police tell KSNT News the family of the man hadn’t heard from him since about 1:30 p.m.

His name has not been released, but police say the man was in his late 60s.