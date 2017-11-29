Dentist beaten and robbed after hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dr. Michael Putnam of Michael C. Putnam Dentistry in southeast Topeka was beaten and robbed by a man claiming to need dental work.

Dr. Putnam was doing paperwork late Tuesday night when he heard a knock at the door. He was surprised to see a man outside his office.

“He said he was in a lot of pain, was asking if I would do an extraction this late,” Dr. Putnam said. “And he seemed to be in a lot of pain so I did let him in.”

The man asked him about the price of an extraction, and followed him to the operating area. Dr. Putnam went to the sink to get the man a cup of warm water, but when he turned to give him the water the man attacked him.

“That’s when he grabbed me and asked me if I wanted to die, and he wrestled me to the ground and hit me in the head and the side of the rib cage,” he said.

The man stole Dr. Putnam’s wallet before running out the back door. Now Dr. Putnam is asking people to help police find the robber.

“They could use any help that they could get, that’s why I’m making the effort to ask the public to help with any information that they might have,” he said.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5’10, 170 lbs, around 30 to 40 years of age with a thin beard, wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.