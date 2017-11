TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Lawrence Police Department has completed the investigation of Topeka’s officer-involved shooting of Dominique White that happened on September 28 near the 300 block of SE Lawrence Street in Topeka

The case was presented to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay early Wednesday.

According to Topeka Police, the names of the officers will not be released while the case is still under investigation by the District Attorney.

White was shot and killed by police Sept. 28.