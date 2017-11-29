Elderly man dies after being dragged during carjacking in Kansas City, Kansas

Photo Courtesy: KSHB-TV

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man in his mid-80s dies Wednesday morning after a carjacker dragged him with his own truck in Kansas City, Kansas.

KSHB-TV reports police are searching for a red 1998 Chevy 1500 truck with KS license plate 753 GJK.

Police said the victim tried to fight off the carjacker near South 7th Street Trafficway and Pacific Avenue. He was dragged by the truck and died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Call 911 if you see the truck or have any other information at this time.

Courtesy: Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

 

