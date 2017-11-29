KBI requests the public’s help to solve Lyon County murder

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An unsolved murder in Lyon County has the Kansas Bureau of Investigation asking for your help.

The KBI is asking anyone with information about Jesus Avila’s murder to come forward.

KSNT News talked with the Avila family just weeks ago. They said they are desperate for answers about who killed Jesus.

Officials found his body in a car in the rural part of the county in September. Investigators said any information could help bring justice to the family.

Anyone with information about this crime or the person(s) who are responsible is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.