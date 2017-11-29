KBI requests the public’s help to solve Lyon County murder

By Published: Updated:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An unsolved murder in Lyon County has the Kansas Bureau of Investigation asking for your help.

The KBI is asking anyone with information about Jesus Avila’s murder to come forward.

KSNT News talked with the Avila family just weeks ago. They said they are desperate for answers about who killed Jesus.

Officials found his body in a car in the rural part of the county in September. Investigators said any information could help bring justice to the family.

Anyone with information about this crime or the person(s) who are responsible is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s