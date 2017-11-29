Local church thanks Shawnee County Annex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People were up bright and early on Wednesday to say thank you to some workers who normally go unrecognized.

The Highland Park United Methodist Church thanked employees at the Shawnee County Annex for their hard work this year.

They gave breakfast and coffee to the workers in North Topeka early Wednesday.

“We got to thinking at the church, there are a lot of people that we take for granted,” Pastor Lynn Lamberty said. “So our folks who pick up trash and so on are one of those sets of people so we just wanted to thank them today.”

Lamberty said the idea came up at Thanksgiving time. He said the church wanted to do something for people who many not always get the recognition they deserve.